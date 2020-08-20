Indie pop artist Gajendra Verma dons a brand new avatar in his latest track ‘Tere Nashe Mein Choor’

Gajendra Verma, a star of the indie-pop music industry, is here to dazzle his fans yet again, with another sensational release ‘Tere Nashe Mein Choor’. Gajendra is a self-made artist who is adored for his originality and expressiveness in his music. This refreshing new track reveals a never-seen-before side of Gajendra, as he lights up the stage with steamy scenes and sizzling chemistry in the music video. Gajendra Verma made his way straight into the hearts of people with his initial track ‘Emptiness’. In 2018, he released the renowned chartbuster ‘ Tera Ghata’, which was hugely successful and loved and listened to by millions around the world.

Later on, he released back to back melodious tracks like “Ja ja ja”, “Ab Aaja”, “Main Aur Tu” and “Jaana Jaana” to name a few, which took the listeners on an emotional roller coaster ride. While his songs ruled the OTT platforms, the musical star ruled our playlists. His past releases are still amongst the leading ones across all leading platforms.

The singer can be seen delivering interesting storylines throughout his projects displaying the different dimensions of love. ‘Tere Nashe Mein Choor’ carries the legacy forward with an intriguing plot and storyline. Shot in Istanbul, Turkey, the music video features Manasee Moghe, Miss India Universe. Directed by Vikram Singh, the song depicts the sizzling chemistry between the two most-wanted robbers and lovers, and shows just how far they are willing to go for love!

This song has been produced and recorded under the music label ‘Virtual Planet Music’, which has launched 9000+ tracks so far and has 15 artists on board. The music label promotes independent music and artist-focused releases. It is known for its indie-pop hit releases, marking its presence across multiple areas of entertainment including movies. Expressing his thoughts on the song, Vikram Singh, Founder of Virtual Planet Music, says, “We are happy to bring back yet another track by Gajendra and this time is with a surprise element. It showcases a different side of Gajendra and I am sure audiences will definitely love it. It has always been a pleasure working with Gajendra over the years. Looking forward to receiving all the love and appreciation for Tere Nashe Mein Choor as we have been getting for all our tracks”.

Maintaining the gripping storyline ritual of every Gajendra’s release, this song, however, brings in a surprise element, unlike his former tracks. This time Gajendra has focused on the thrill, fascination and obsession involved in love. Now, when he is on the crest of a wave, Gajendra makes sure to experiment with his versatility. The sizzling music video is already making news for all the right reasons. Gajendra has done a commendable job portraying an intense character for the song. His fans are more than excited to see him take up this never-seen-before avatar. This song is already receiving lots of appreciation and acknowledgement nationwide. His fans particularly are very delighted by the release and are showering their love on the song and the artist.