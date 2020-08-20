Passion to care for seniors? Here’s a vocational course to groom you!

Udaipur : With the changing family structure and modernization, elderly population is facing inevitable challenges to live their life respectfully and combat loneliness, negligence and less importance. For those having a natural inclination to care for seniors and willingness to become a caregiver, here is a vocational course to groom you.

Maharana Pratap University for Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT) has introduced a one month online course in Geriatric Care Assistance for unemployed youths and entrepreneurs. The course would be conducted by the Department of Human Development and Family Studies of the College of Community and Applied Sciences (CCAS). Applications would be taken till August 27 while the course would commence from 31st, college authorities said.

“At present the population of senior citizens in Rajasthan is nearly 1.04 crore. Ageing in India is exponentially increasing due to the impressive gains that society has made in terms of increased life expectancy. With the rise in elderly population, the demand for holistic care tends to grow. It is projected that the proportion of Indians aged 60 and older will rise from 7.5% in 2010 to 11.1% in 2025” says Gayatri Tiwari, the department head.

Due to the increasing number of nuclear families, a section of the family, primarily the elders, are confronting the problems of physical (Health and housing), psychosocial and financial support. “Psychosocial problems of elderly are a major concern in today’s fast changing scenario particularly in our country where brain drain or migration of youth is a common phenomenon till date.

Care giving for the elderly can be a demanding task and after completing our course, the candidate will be able to take care of aged people in physical, mental and socio emotional dimensions” Suman Audichya, professor of the department said. It would train a candidate to become a certified health care workers, fit to be recruited in any hospital or Old age home to provide care to the senior patients.