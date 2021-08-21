With the administration of 54,71,282vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 57.22 Cr (57,22,81,488) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 63,56,785sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,52,479 2nd Dose 81,74,950 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,98,488 2nd Dose 1,24,35,280 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 21,16,61,856 2nd Dose 1,79,81,125 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,13,60,599 2nd Dose 4,77,77,706 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,28,12,609 2nd Dose 4,14,26,396 Total 57,22,81,488

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of36,555 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,15,61,635.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.54%, the highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for fifty-four consecutive days now.

36,571 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload to 3,63,605which is atits lowest in 150 days. Active cases presently form only 1.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,86,271tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.26 Cr (50,26,99,702) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.93% remains less than 3% for the last 56 days now. The Daily Positivity rate also stands at 1.94%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 25 days and below 5% for 74 consecutive days now.

