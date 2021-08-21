Despite Covid-19 induced restrictions, India continues to achieve record exports of more than 44.3% in the export of agricultural and processed food products in April-June (2021-22)

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, especially due to the second wave of pandemic witnessed during the first quarter of current fiscal, India achieved a significant increase of 44.3 percent in export of agricultural and processed food products in the 2021-22 (April-June) in comparison to the corresponding period of 2020-21.

The huge jump in exports of agricultural and processed food products during the first three months of current fiscal, is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21

According to WTO’s trade map, with the total agri exports of USD 37 billion in the year 2019, India is ranked at 9th position in the world ranking.

The initiatives taken by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce, has helped the country achieve this milestone at a time when the outbreak of pandemic was at its peak.

According to the Quick Estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of APEDA products has witnessed 44.3 percent growth in terms of USD during April-June 2021 over the same period of previous year. The overall export of APEDA products increased from USD 3338.5 million in April-June 2020 to USD 4817.9 million in April-June 2021.

In terms of Indian agri-exports, the country has registered an increase of 25.02 percent in terms of dollar and 29.43 percent in terms of rupees in the FY 2020-21 (April-March) in comparison to the same period in the previous year. However, it has been estimated that the country’s agri-export will register a positive growth of about 15 percent in the current year (2021-22) as well.

As per the Quick Estimates, the exports of fresh fruits & vegetables registered a 9.1 percent growth, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 69.6 percent. In April-June, 2020-21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of USD 584.5 million which rose to USD 637.7 million in April-June 2021-22.

India reported a huge 415.5 percent jump in export of other cereals while the export of meat, dairy & poultry products witnessed an increase 111.5 percent in the first three months of the current fiscal (2021-22). The export of other cereals increased from USD 44.9 million in April-June 2020 to USD 231.4 million in April-June 2021 and the export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased from USD 483.5 million in April-June 2020 to USD 1022.5 million in April-June 2021.

The export of rice, which recorded a positive growth of 25.3 percent, increased from USD 1914.5 million in April-June 2020 to USD 2398.5 million in April-June 2021.

The rise in export of agricultural and processed food products is the outcome of APEDA’s various initiatives taken for the export promotion of agricultural and processed food products such as organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product specific and general marketing campaigns by active involvement of Indian Embassies.

The APEDA has also taken several initiatives to promote products having registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organising virtual Buyer Seller Meets on agricultural and food products with UAE and on GI products, including handicrafts with USA. APEDA is continuing with the initiative of conducting Virtual Buyer Seller Meets (VBSM) with potential importing Countries to popularize the GI products of major agricultural commodities exported.

In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters.

APEDA also assists in up-gradation and strengthening of recognized laboratories for export testing and residue monitoring plans. APEDA also provides assistance under the financial assistance schemes of infrastructure development, quality improvement and market development for boosting export of agricultural products.

APEDA organizes participation of exporters in the International Trade Fairs, which provides a platform to the exporters to market their food products in the global marketplace. APEDA also organizes National events like AAHAR, Organic World Congress, BioFach India etc. to promote agri-exports.

APEDA also initiates registration of pack-houses for horticulture products for meeting the quality requirements of the international market. Registration of exports units for peanut shelling and grading and processing units,for instance is to ensure quality adherence for the EU and non EU countries.

APEDA carries out registration of meat processing plants and abattoirsfor ensuring compliance with the global food safety and quality requirements. Another key initiative includes development and implementation of traceability systems which ensure the food safety and quality compliances of the importing countries. Compilation and dissemination of various international trade analytical information, sharing market access information amongst exporters and addressing trade enquiries,are also part of overall thrust, APEDA provides for boosting exports.

