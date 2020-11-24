India’s Active Caseload remains below 5% of Total Cases

India’s present active caseload (4,43,486) is 4.85% of the total Positive Cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark.

The Recovery Rate continues to be above 93% as 93.68% of all cases have recovered as of date. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 41,024 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 85,62,641.

The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 81,19,155.

In the last 24 hours, 44,059 persons were found infected with COVID. India has been registering less than 50,000 cases for the last 16 days, since 8th November. This assumes significance as several countries of the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a huge surge of new cases at the onset of winter.

77.44% of the new recoveries are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala saw 6,227 persons recovering from COVID. Delhi reported 6,154 recoveries. Maharashtra reported another 4,060 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 78.74%of the new cases. Delhi reported 6,746 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 5,753 new cases while Kerala reported 5,254 daily cases yesterday.

15 States and UTs are reporting less than the national average of cases per million population(6,623).

74.95% of the 511 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in Ten States/UTs.

Delhi with 121 reported deaths occupy 23.68% of new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 50 while West Bengal followed closely with 49 new fatalities.

21 States and UTs are reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (97).