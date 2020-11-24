Tribes India Launches More New Socially Impactful, Immunity Boosting Products

Tribes India is continuing with making its product offerings more attractive to its customers, and at the same time helping millions of tribal enterprises get larger markets. Keeping this as the objective, over the last month, Tribes India has included many new products (mainly immunity boosting products and produce in the Forest Fresh and Organics range). This week, Tribes India has now added more new products to their offering.The highlight is Saheli, the eco-friendly sanitary pads made by the Vasavatribals under the Gram Sangathan Kambodiya in Gujarat. Tribes India is partnering with them to distribute these sanitary pads across the country.

The new products fall under the Forest Fresh Naturals and organics range and also some of these will make excellent gifting and decoration options as well.

All the new products introduced in the past few weeksare available inTribes India outlets, Tribes India mobile vans and also on online platforms such as the Tribes India E-marketplace (tribesindia.com) and e-tailers.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED said, “Tribes India is continuing in its mission to impact and transform tribal lives and improve their livelihoods. The highlight of today’s launch is the eco-friendly, sustainable sanitary pads made by the Vasavatribalsin Gujarat that are being supplied byGram SangathanKambodiya. In order to give a boost to this impactful and relevant work, Trifed will be distributing these economical pads.”

Sourced from different parts of the country, among theproducts launched today, include beautifully crafted moorthis of Ganesha and Lakshmi and some decoration items in the Dokra style from Odisha; immunity boosting products such as Nachetna powder, Haride and Triphala tablets from Gujarat and various honey variants including creamy mushroom from Dehradun; and some natural balms (eucalyptus and sandalwood) from the tribals in Tamil Nadu. Chironjee nuts and Guava jelly have also been procured from the tribes of Jharkhand.

Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal is the mantra that TRIFED goes by as it works in benefitting the tribals and their livelihoods across the country. The recently launched Tribes India e-marketplace, India’s largest handicraft and organic products marketplace which connects 5 lakh tribal enterprises to national and international markets, showcases tribal produce and handicrafts, making them accessible to customers across the country.

The TribesIndia E-marketplace is an effort to empower lakhs of tribal enterprises. With a variety of natural and sustainable produce and products, it offers a glimpse into the age-old traditions of our tribal brethren. Do check out market.tribesindia.com. Buy Local Buy Tribal!