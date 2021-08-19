Indian Bank launches ‘MSME Prerana’ programme in Odisha

Indian Bank has launched ‘MSME Prerana’, an online business- mentoring programme for MSME’s in Odisha. Developed in collaboration with Knowledge Partner, Poornatha & Co, the programme to be delivered in the local language, is aimed at empowering MSME entrepreneurs by improving their managerial and financial skills through web-based training spread over 12 sessions.

Indian Bank was established as a part of the Swadeshi movement. The Bank provides a wide spectrum of banking products and services.

Related

Please share this news







