HDFC Bank’s Parivartan impacts over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-2021

HDFC Bank’s Parivartan – its umbrella programme for social initiatives – has impacted lives of over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-21. The bank reached out to 35 villages across 2 districts- Hamirpur and Kangra.

Parivartan aims at mainstreaming economically & socially-challenged groups across the country by ushering growth, development and empowerment.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

