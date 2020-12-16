India registers another landmark achievement: National Recovery Rate crosses 95%, one of the highest in the World

India has achieved several significant milestones in its fight against COVID.

The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen under 22,100. The daily new cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days. The new added cases were 22,252 on 7th July, 2020.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.

In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined below 3.4 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 3,39,820 and now comprise merely 3.43%of the total cases.

The slide in the active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 94 lakhs (94,22,636).The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 90,82,816.

The national Recovery Rate has further escalated to 95.12%.

India’s Recovery Rate is one of the highest in the world for countries with high caseload.

34,477 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

74.24% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,610 newly recovered cases. 4,481people recovered in Kerala followed by 2,980 in West Bengal.

73.52% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at2,949. It is followed by Kerala with 2,707 new cases.

354 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 79.66% of these.

Maharashtra and Delhi both reported maximum casualties with 60 new deaths. West Bengal follows with 43 daily deaths.

Please share this news







