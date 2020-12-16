MSME Ministry thanks the consumers as MSMEs celebrated not just Diwali but also Atmnirbharata;

Ministry of MSME has reported that in pursuance to Prime Minister’s clarion call for Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and for ‘Vocal for Local’, and Ministry’s social media campaign, the sale of local products including those made by khadi and other local and village industries has seen phenomenal increase. There has been a record increase in the sale of local products during the festival season of Diwali, 2020.

Before the festival time which passed recently, Ministry of MSME had launched an aggressive and yet attractive and innovative social media campaign to promote local products made by artisans and MSMEs. The campaign with the brand of “उजाले इन उमीदों के” with the purpose and hash tag of #msmechampions was run over a month with videos and messages of around a dozen local products and processes. It was a huge success and became very popular.

Please click here to see the various social media posts as part of campaign to promote local products made by artisans and MSMEs

Overall, there is almost 300 percent increase during Diwali this year over Diwali in 2019 in the sale of a basket of products. The total sales in amount terms by a sample of outlets of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), spread in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has increased four times to around Rs. 21 cr. this Diwali from Rs. 5 cr. during Diwali of last year. This record increase, in spite of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, has taken place across almost all products including khadi, agarbatti, candle, diya, honey, metal art products, glass articles including Charkha in box, agro and food items, cotton and silk fabric, woollen and embroidery products.

Consolidated Retail Sales in Khadi Gramodyog Bhawans in Delhi & UP: 2020 over 2019

Sale During Diwali Festival (In Lakhs) Sr. no. Item 14-10-19 to 27-10-19 1-11-20 to 14-11-20 Growth 1 Metal Art Products 3.34 4.14 24% 2 Glass Articles Incl. Charkha In Box 0.01 0.34 3300% 3 Other Village Industry Items 76.33 309.93 306% 4 Fabric Cotton 82.98 724.18 773% 5 Fabric Poly 8.23 23.23 182% 6 Fabric Silk 123.28 364.64 196% 7 Fabric Woolen 42.2 105.1 149% 8 Embroidery Products 1.59 3.37 112% 9 Readymade Incl. Khadi Mask 192.75 458.26 138% Agro Products 10 Honey 6.99 21.24 204% 11 Papad 1.93 20.17 943% 12 Pickle 1.71 17.60 928% 13 Masala 1.29 12.28 849% 14 Hing 0.97 10.49 986% Total 544 2,075 282%

The maximum per day sale in the history of Delhi CP outlet of khadi India was that of Rs. 1.27 crore on 2nd October, 2019. Against this, Khadi India registered record sales exceeding Rs. 1 Crore, four times during October & November 2020.

Khadi India’s (CP, New Delhi) Single Day Sale this year

October 2, 2020 – Rs 102.24 lakh

October 24, 2020 – Rs 105.62 lakh

November 7, 2020 – Rs 106.18 lakh

November 13, 2020 – Rs 111.40 lakh

This remarkable sale of Khadi and other small and village industry products this year assumes great significance especially in light of the present human and logistics limitations due to Covid. Due to lockdown and social distancing norms, almost all activities were on the standstill. However, MSME Ministry, the KVIC and the MSMEs themselves continued with their diverse activities across the country and rose to the occasion with manufacturing of specialty products like face-masks and other personal hygiene products needed in Covid like hand wash and hand sanitizers.

Prime Minister’s call for “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local” and Ministry’s timely campaign infused a new vigor into local manufacturing as well as consumption.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector has been an important pillar of Indian economy with its vast network of more than six crore family members: enterprises and entrepreneurs. The record sale of their products this Diwali is a symbol of people’s love for local artisans and products. This re-establishes the vital role of MSMEs in the economic and social development of the country. The Ministry officials are hopeful that this increase in sales of local and traditional products will continue over the coming months, thereby strengthening the livelihoods and the earnings of a large number of people depending on them. To facilitate this, among other measures, they are adopting digitization, e-marketing and export promotion in a big way. Ministry also said that they are committed to do anything and everything to promote MSMEs in becoming National and International Champions.

Link of a video on Ujale in Umeedon ke ( उजाले इन उमीदों के)

Please share this news







