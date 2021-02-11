IIM Udaipur Organizes Research Communication Masterclass Series

B-School to focus on augmenting research presentations

Udaipur : Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) announced a virtual Research Communication Masterclass Series in collaboration with S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). This series will enhance the ability of doctoral students and young researchers to make high-quality research presentations.

The quality of research presentations is a critical factor in the socialization of research. The Masterclass shall help students improve their ability to frame questions, link questions to appropriate methodology and tell a story. The ultimate aim is to deliver an effective presentation and communication efficacy.

On this collaboration, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “The Masterclass Series is a conceptualized high intensity and impact learning experience for the doctoral students at both the B-Schools on how to communicate with clarity about their research. This is a critical collaboration. IIMU-SPJIMR is inviting eminent global researchers from various areas of management to speak as part of this Masterclass.”

Under the Masterclass, twenty globally renowned researchers will present their self-interest co-authored/authored papers. Each monthly session will run for approximately two hours wherein the researchers will present for one hour on recent top tier research and then discuss the why behind the presentation in the remaining hour. The discussion will be opened to the faculty and the doctoral students.

Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, SPJIMR added, “It is not easy to combine storytelling with research rigour. Our doctoral students are getting a chance to learn critical skills from the best in the world. I have always believed that the best institutes should collaborate and not compete, and this partnership is a step in that direction.”

Active faculty holding a strong publishing record in international journals such as UTD list of journals will be included in this program.

Since inception, IIM Udaipur is breaking new ground in management research and is currently ranked 4th in India for research in management according to UT Dallas’s methodology, which tracks publications in the leading global journals. SPJIMR is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among India’s top ten business schools. It is the only privately run Indian B-School in the top 50 ranks in the Financial Times (FT) 2020 business school rankings and is placed 3rd in India and 36th globally.

