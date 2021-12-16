ICICI Prudential trades higher on the BSE

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is currently trading at Rs. 577.60, up by 11.20 points or 1.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 566.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 567.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 580.55 and Rs. 567.00 respectively. So far 21793 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 724.50 on 08-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 411.00 on 22-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 583.00 and Rs. 557.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 83276.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.42%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.31% and 5.27% respectively.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has become the first Indian insurance company to sign the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), thereby demonstrating its commitment towards Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

In its journey towards promoting sustainability the Company is integrating ESG factors into its investment management framework. As a responsible corporate it has also adopted sustainability principles across its business activities. The sustainability framework is built on the three pillars of ESG which include leaving the planet a better place for the next generation, giving back to society and transparency in functioning. With Assets under Management of over Rs 2.37 trillion, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is a key institutional investor and integrating the ESG framework in its investment management practices will ensure sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

The company also engages with investee companies on ESG issues to ensure the business operates in a responsible and sustainable manner, benefitting the environment, society and investors.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company offers a range of products to cater to the specific needs of customers in different life stages, enabling them to meet their long-term savings and protection needs.