Bharat Electronics jumps on getting order worth Rs 2,400 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at Rs. 208.95, up by 0.90 points or 0.43% from its previous closing of Rs. 208.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 209.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 210.75 and Rs. 207.30 respectively. So far 161878 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 227.95 on 12-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 106.40 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 212.85 and Rs. 205.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 50851.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.14%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.06% and 4.81% respectively.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has received an order worth Rs 2,400 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems to be fitted on the fighter aircraft. The order spanning 5 years from 2023 to 2028 involves supply of critical avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) related to Digital Flight Control Computers, Air Data Computers, Weapon Computers, LRUs related to Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Head Up Display.

The order for supply of Avionic Systems for 83 Tejas MK1A fighter aircraft will be executed by two Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of BEL: Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Bengaluru, and BELPanchkula, Haryana. All the systems will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate with over 350 products in the areas of military communication, radars, naval systems, C4I systems, weapon systems, homeland security, telecom & broadcast systems, electronic warfare, tank electronics, electro-optics, professional electronic components and solar photovoltaic systems.