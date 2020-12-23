ICICI Bank gains on launching ‘Infinite India’

ICICI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 497.95, up by 3.60 points or 0.73% from its previous closing of Rs. 494.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 495.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 501.75 and Rs. 489.00 respectively. So far 843827 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 552.40 on 30-Dec-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 269.00 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 521.35 and Rs. 488.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 344511.22 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 89.80% and Non-Institutions held 10.20%.

ICICI Bank has launched an online platform for foreign companies looking to establish or expand business in the country. Called ‘Infinite India’, the platform offers them banking solutions as well as value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR services, compliances and taxation among others. An industry-first initiative, the ‘Infinite India’ platform offers significant convenience to foreign companies, as it eliminates the need of co-ordinating with multiple touchpoints leading to a hassle-free experience of doing business in India.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India.

