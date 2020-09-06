I owe my attainment and accomplishments in life to my teachers and mentors: Vice President

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that he owed his attainment and accomplishments in life to his teachers and mentors, who coached and trained him during his school and college days.

He was interacting virtually on the occasion of Teachers Day with teachers and students of Akshara Vidyalaya, a school run by Swarna Bharat Trust at Nellore and trainers of skilling courses conducted by SBT in association with various institutions at Nellore, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

The Vice President paid his humble tributes to the former President and Vice President, Shri Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and described him as an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author.

Shri Naidu also paid tributes to his teachers and mentors on the occasion and recalled that he had offered his reverence on Guru Purnima to more than 51 teachers and mentors, who played an important role in shaping his career and life.

The Vice President said that he had enjoyed every moment during his school and college days.

Observing that learning is a continuous process, the Vice President told the students to acquire knowledge from teachers, parents and their grandparents, who have rich practical experience of life. He also advised them to read books.

Lauding Akshara Vidyalaya, SBT, Muppavarapu Foundation and other organizations for conducting online classes and training courses, Shri Naidu expressed confidence that the people of the country would overcome the pandemic. He stressed that it was important to impart skills to the youth of the country to enable them find employment or become self-employed.

Observing that ‘share and care’ is the core of the Indian philosophy, Shri Naidu complimented SBT at Nellore for extending help to the migrants and other needy people of surrounding villages during the lockdown by providing food and other items, including medical assistance.