IMO is one of the most difficult exams which are present out there. The exam requires a strong conceptual hold on mathematics and very good time management skills. The students who crack the IMO exam have qualities like determination, perseverance, and never give up attitude. Since the IMO is on the international level the number of students competing in big data exams are very high and therefore to excel in these exams is a very big deal. Students need an in-depth knowledge of maths and not only solve the maximum number of questions but in a very limited time frame and that requires a lot of practice and a lot of time devotion on the part of the student and that is why this makes IMO a very difficult exam as the consistent effort that goes on into the exam is very difficult to hold onto. Only the students who are sincere and can hold down to this performance and not waver are the ones who get to crack IMO.

How to compete at the Class 6 IMO exam?

IMO is a demanding and difficult subject, and it is very hard to crack these exams, but it does not make it impossible if prepared with proper discipline and consistent effort any student can have a merit rank in the IMO. Following are some tips that will help you prepare well for the IMO exam and will make a difference in your preparation if you follow them wisely and rigorously it will also improve your test course and may even get you the merit rank:

Discipline and consistency: These two virtues will be the pillars on which students prepare for their IMO. The concepts need a deep understanding and therefore a lot of questions must be practised from various sources for the students to cover a large variety of questions and to understand every kind of question that comes in the exam. To achieve this, the student needs to devote time to their IMO preparation every day even if it is for 2 hours, but it is very important for the student to just devote some time from the schedule for the preparation of the IMO exams it is not enough to prepare it for one day and then take some rest for five days, that is not how we prepare for the IMO. It is necessary to devote some time to it every day.

Variety is always good: when students start to give the exam there are a lot of types of questions and the students do not have the time to solve the questions in the exam. In case they don’t know a type of question and that appears in the paper then they won’t be able to answer that question, or they will spend a lot of time trying to answer that question which will often lead to them not being able to devote the time for other questions. Solving IMO math Olympiad sample papers practising the previous year papers and the question banks that are given by the organizers of the Olympiad will give the students access to a wide variety and a huge number of questions that will lead to the students having a lot of questions at their disposal.

Time is of the essence: No matter how many questions a student solves, if the student is not able to solve these questions in a limited time, then there will be no use of that knowledge in the Olympiad. As the Olympiads are strictly time-based exams the students need to practice their questions with the time limit, therefore, they must use a stopwatch. Once the user stops, they will know what kind of time they are taking to solve each question and over time they can practice more and then reduce the time that they were taking to solve this question. It will help them a lot while sitting in the exam.

Developing strong concepts and deep learning: The IMO questions are not straightforward therefore, a student who does not have good conceptual knowledge of the subject and a deep understanding of the workings of mathematics then they won’t be able to make a difference in the IMO. Therefore, whenever a student is preparing for the IMO, they need to understand mathematics and its depths, and solving a variety of questions will help them in doing that.

Healthy competition is always productive: Students preparing for IMO should make a group amongst themselves. They should solve papers together keeping the time limits, then they should check all the marks that they received and ask the doubts that they faced while giving the exam. This exercise will get them used to the competition and the pressure of the exam that they will face while giving the examination. Also, this will lead to the exchange of knowledge between the group members and can be very beneficial for all the people part of the group.

Analysing the results: The results that the student received from giving mark tests can be very beneficial to them as they can understand and identify the topics where they’re weak and can get the chance to work on them. As all-round expertise of all the topics is very important as they need to understand all the topics to be able to attempt the maximum number of questions also if they underline that topic, it can also get them some luck as there are no negative markings, they can make an educated guess and get some extra marks.

The mentioned steps can be the road to any student getting merit rank in the IMO exam if followed with sincerity and consistency. The Olympiads are not that difficult to crack if you have a plan to approach them with the right plan. Anything is approachable and anything is achievable. The word impossible says “I am possible”. Best of luck and hope the readers crack the IMO with this blueprint.