Hindustan Zinc wins at Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) Quality Awards 2020

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc has won the Non-Ferrous Best Performance Award 2020 (2nd Prize) from The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM). HZL won the award at the National Quality Competition under the category of – Large Integrated Manufacturing Plants. The company has always been at the forefront of implementing and adopting sustainable practices in its business, be it environmental best practices, waste to wealth initiatives or R&D for new product development.Sustainability lies in the core of HZL and the company has won several accolades for its sustainable initiatives.

The National Quality Competition is being held since the 2002with an objective of promoting development and growth of the Indian Non-ferrous metals industry and recognises best performance in developments by organisations.

Hindustan Zinc’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2025 over the next five years are focused around creating significant opportunities to enable positive changes across operations towards green mining. As a COP 26 Business Leader, Hindustan Zinc has adopted several initiatives with advanced technologies to optimise water consumption, enhance energy productivity, tackle climate change, and safeguard diversity.

Hindustan Zinc is also recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change. The company is also ranked 1stin Asia Pacific by The Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 for its continued actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon ecosystem.

