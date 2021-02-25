Swachh Bharat Mission Proves failed Mission in Bla, No toilet Facility on Sgr- Bla National Highway

Baramulla : Swachah Bharat Mission has proved a failed Mission in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district as no toilet facility is available for thousands of commuters travelling on Srinagar Baramulla National Highway.

Sources told that despite spending huge amount under Swachah Bharat Mission District Administration Baramulla has failed to construct a single toilet block for thousands of commuters travelling on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway due to which people travelling on National Highway are being forced for defecate in open on road Sides of National Highway.

“No doubt huge public Money has been withdrawn in the name Swachah Bharat Mission by different departments including Rural Development Department and Municipalities but unfortunately they forget to construct even a single toilet Block on Baramulla National Highway from Narbal to Baramulla” said Mohammad Aslam a senior citizen.

Commuters told that there is an immediate need to construct toilet blocks at several places on highway from Narbal to Baramulla , although there is a sufficient space available on both sides of National Highway at different places but nobody bothers about the problems faced by commuters on daily basis particularly women and children.

It has been observed that due to non availability of toilet facility large numbers of passengers were seen defecating in open on road sides at different places from Baramulla to Narbal as they are leaving their homes early.

Ironically Municipal Committee’s in District Baramulla have constructed dozens of toilet blocks and withdraw huge amount of public money worth crores but unfortunately all toilet blocks are defunct which needs to be investigated.

Commuters told CNS that sufficient space is available from Narbal to Singpora and from Palhallan to Choora where administration can easily construct toilet blocks on use & pay pattern for thousands of commuters of North Kashmir.

