Hindustan Zinc Vaccinates 20000+ Employees, Family Members And Business Partners Against Covid

More than 20,000 people including employees, family members and business partners vaccinated through Hindustan Zinc’s mega vaccination drive

Hindustan Zinc initiated on-site Vaccination drive across locations in Rajasthan, includes Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur

The drive continues as it aims to provide vaccination support to many more people as a part of its extended family

Hindustan Zinc firmly believes in ‘people first’ and employees are at the heart of its operations. Following its guiding principle of giving back and caring, Hindustan Zinc organized a mega vaccination camp as a preventive measure against COVID with an aim to cover 100% eligible employees, employee relatives and business partners. The company, committed to being at the forefront of providing all support in the fight against COVID, has so far inoculated more than 20,000 people across its locations in Rajasthan at Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur.

Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc who also got his 2nd dose of vaccination during the drive said “We at Vedanta reassure our employees, contract workforce & their families that We Care & are solidly standing in creating a safe & better tomorrow. To ensure safe & easy access to the vaccine, we have organized on-site vaccination camps while following all stipulated guidelines and precautions for all our employees, business partners employees, and their families at Hindustan Zinc. Our doctors and medical staff are always there to guide and provide the best possible medical treatment. I urge all those who are eligible to go ahead & get vaccinated.”

Mr. Mukaya Simubali, Executive Director – AACthanked Hindustan Zinc and said “On behalf of AAC and Indeed on my own behalf, we would like to express our profound and unreserved gratitude to Mr. Anil Agarwal – Executive Chairman Vedanta for the covid19 vaccine inoculation to our employees and their family.We are so proud to be associated with this family and forever indebted to Vedanta for this level of humanity. How you have treated us as your business partners in this moment of need is the benchmark of humanity.”

Mr. Manojit Haldar, Managing Director Sales India – Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India appreciated the efforts and said, “I would like to compliment Hindustan Zinc for the laudable efforts that they have undertaken to respond to this crisis. Their mega vaccination drive across all locations not only covered their own employees and their families but was also extended to their business partners. My heartfelt thanks to Mr Arun Misra and the entire HZL management for their steadfast commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every Sandvik employee working at their mine sites. Their timely and generous support is testament to our deep bonding with each other.”

Mr. Sunil Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director – Gainwell Commonsales expressed gratitude for Hindustan Zinc’s initiative and said “Hindustan Zinc has set an extraordinary example of commitment, caring and camaraderie by ensuring access to the COVID-19 vaccines for the Gainwell members who are working at their site. Vaccines offer hope to turn the tide of the present circumstances. There is growing evidence of the vaccine being one of the most effective tools to arrest the pandemic and its adverse consequences. We are truly inspired by Hindustan Zinc’s fortitude in making the vaccines available and thus creating a difference in these unprecedented and challenging times.”

Mr. Narendra Chordia, Managing Director – Monomark Engineering India Private Limited said“We would like to extend special thanks to Hindustan Zinc Limited management for providing vaccination of COVID-19 to MEIPL workers as well as their family members along with Employee insurance coverage as COVID KAWACH & medical expense reimbursement. This initiative will certainly help in boosting up the confidence of all Employees and this will also create a healthy working environment.”

Amidst this pandemic, Hindustan Zinc has adhered to the various mandated norms and regulations. The company has also introduced, as a reaction to the pandemic, various measures to change the way of working to ensure a safer working environment for the employees. The Guidelines were drawn centrally applicable for all operations of Hindustan Zinc, with responsibilities defined for business continuity and elimination of risk to the workforce.

The company has also introduced the Group Corona Kavach Policy that covers more than 25800 contract workforces in Rajasthan and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. This cashless policy covers all corona related diagnostic charges including pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses. There is also a dedicated 24×7 Covid Care Apollo helpline number to provide any kind of healthcare support and assistance for all employees and their dependents.

