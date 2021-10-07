Hindustan Zinc commissions ZERO LIQUID DISCHARGE RO-ZLD Plant at Debari

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), the largest zinc producer in the country has successfully commissioned 3000 KLD ZERO LIQUID DISCHARGE RO-ZLD plant at Zinc Smelter Debari. This plant is a commitment to the Vedanta ethos of ZERO HARM – ZERO WATSE – ZERO DISCHARGE. With this the company is taking another step towards a greener future and innovative sustainable solutions.

The RO-ZLD plant effectively recycles process water to be reused back in operations thereby leaving no discharge and completely utilizing waste. It will recycle 30 Lac liter water per. The process of salt generated will also be usable. In process of RO water usage, it will result in a reduction in water regeneration.

Hindustan Zinc has successfully achieved all the defined parameters of the plant, with an efficiency of 91 % (RO) and overall efficiency of 96% with the ZLD plant. Hindustan Zinc believes in zero waste and has aligned waste management practices to the ‘4R Policy’ of Reduce, Recycle, Reuse and Reclaim in their operations.

Sustainability is Hindustan Zinc’s core business value and has a long-term approach to water management. As per the commitment to the protection of the environment, Hindustan Zinc aims to improve performance, recognize the significance of water, and contribute to sustainability. The company’s operations are water-intensive and are working in water-scarce areas and therefore their efforts are always towards reducing water intake from external sources.

