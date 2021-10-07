Hindustan Zinc wins CMO Asia’s Best CSR Practices Award in the category of Best Overall Excellence in CSR

Udaipur: – Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) won Asia’s Best CSR Practices Awards in the category of Best Overall Excellence in CSR hosted by CMO Asia & Endorsed by World Federation of CSR Professionals. It is the highest recognition to an organization having a significant impact on the lives of the community around them.

This award endorses Hindustan Zinc’s philosophy of giving back. The award recognizes Hindustan Zinc’s innovative and progressive CSR practices including skill development of youth and providing safe drinking water to the community. Building up their flagship programs for women’s employment and employment engagements.

Hindustan Zinc is present in more than 5 districts in Rajasthan, 1 district in Uttarakhand, and 1 district in Gujarat and positively impacts the lives of more than 7 lakh individuals through its CSR initiatives. The organization works in the field of education through its Khushi and NandGhar project, Shiksha Sambal project, Unchi Udaan Project, and scholarship for the higher education of girls at Ringus.

In the field of Sports, the company runs a football academy and developed the field of grassroots football through technology, raising champions in the Under 18 category who have out Rajasthan on the football map. Sakhi is the flagship women empowerment project of Hindustan Zinc where 27000+ women get financially and socially empowered through self-help groups. Project Jeevan Tarang helps bring the differently-abled into mainstream society through its inclusive program.

Hindustan Zinc is improving the livelihood of 30k farmers and cattle owners through the SAMADHAN project. Primary healthcare facilities are still a challenge in rural communities, and the company’s mobile health vans at each location reach out to the doorsteps of the community and provide basic healthcare facilities of the communities. Hindustan Zinc also deploys new technologies and uses various initiatives for water and infrastructure.

Please share this news







