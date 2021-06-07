Tata Steel rises on providing 300 oxygen concentrators to Jharkhand government

Tata Steel is currently trading at Rs. 1122.95, up by 1.25 points or 0.11% from its previous closing of Rs. 1121.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1119.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1128.90 and Rs. 1107.25 respectively. So far 320219 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1246.80 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 300.10 on 12-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1143.80 and Rs. 1085.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 135132.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.72% and 20.79% respectively.

Tata Steel has provided 300 oxygen concentrators to the Jharkhand government to help it fight against the second wave of COVID-19. These oxygen concentrators were imported from the US and China. In its continued efforts to fight against COVID-19, Tata Steel handed over 300 oxygen concentrators to the Government of Jharkhand. Besides other efforts to combat COVID-19, the company has been collaborating with the government to augment the supply chain of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the state. In collaboration with the Oxygen Task Force of the state, the company has been supplying LMO from its steel plant at Jamshedpur.

Tata Steel, the flagship company of the Tata group is the first integrated steel plant in Asia and is now the world’s second most geographically diversified steel producer and a Fortune 500 company.

Please share this news







