Here’s How Car Insurance Helps in Adhering to Traffic Laws

When people say, ‘rules are meant to be broken,’ they mean that one needs to step out of the box in order to produce better results. However, if you actually violate the rules, there is a high probability that you will have to face repercussions. The same is true for traffic laws as well.

Traffic laws serve specific purposes, such as making your driving experience simpler and safer, for both you and the other vehicles on the road. That is why, you must see traffic rules in a positive light and adhere to them. However, in India, it is not unusual to see the utter disregard for road traffic laws, which leads to severe accidents, loss of life, and damage to property.

If you own a car or are planning to buy one, you must know that purchasing a car insurance policy is not only necessary but is also a mandate. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, all cars must be protected under an appropriate car insurance policy before they can be driven on the road. As a sensible citizen, you must obey the traffic rules and regulations. A huge benefit of doing so is that you can avoid paying hefty penalties. It is advisable that you compare different car insurance policy plans and purchase the one that suits your needs.

Nonetheless, you may not be aware of the full scale of punishments that accompany a violation of the laws under the Motor Vehicle Act, that includes:

The defaulting person will need to pay a fine of Rs. 1000 and may even have to face h imprisonment for up to 3 months. Anyone caught disregarding the rules may have their driver’s license revoked. Vehicle registration of the defaulter can also be revoked after a breach of the law.

If you plan to purchase a comprehensive car insurance policy, you get the benefit of a third-party liability cover, own damage protection and additional riders such as zero depreciation and engine damage security. So, compare comprehensive and third-party liability car insurance policies carefully before you make any decision.

You also get the following aspects covered when you buy a suitable car insurance policy:

Peace of Mind

When you have an active car insurance policy, you can drive on the road without any worries of getting caught by the traffic enforcement. Since September 1, 2019, the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019, has been enforced nationwide, with an objective to better road safety. Since every car must be insured under a valid third party car insurance policy, when you adhere to it, you are not only protecting yourself and your vehicle but also fulfilling your responsibility as a citizen.

Social Responsibility

Breaking traffic laws not only creates road congestions but also endangers many lives. While the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has done its best to remind people of the need to obey traffic laws by imposing hefty penalties, it remains mostly a matter of individual’s sense of social responsibility and morality.

Given the number of road accidents in the country, there is a need to understand the importance of a car insurance policy better. It can take care of the damages to life and property in the event of an accident, without putting any financial strain in such a situation. Also, because it is a constitutional obligation, a comprehensive car insurance policy will shield you from heavy penalties.

Financial Liabilities

Car insurance policy offers financial coverage in the event of an incident and provides protection from various financial obligations. You need to know about the many advantages, the possible add-ons and inclusions before you select the right car insurance policy. This will be particularly useful in case of an unforeseen accident where you or your vehicle require extra coverage.

You need to research thoroughly about the different policy offers available online and choose the best car insurance before you select an appropriate one. Renowned insurers such as TATA AIG offer hassle-free online renewal services for a car insurance policy. Uncertainties can show up any time, so stay secured with a car insurance policy and adhere to traffic laws diligently!