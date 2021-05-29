HDFC Bank To Set Up Medical Infrastructure For Covid-19 Relief

Udaipur : HDFC Bank, under Parivartan, announced today a slew of measures to set up and enhance medical infrastructure across the country to assist the fight against the pandemic. The measures comprise setting up permanent medical infrastructure such as Oxygen plants, medical equipment, and ICU facilities, in addition to providing medical supplies to hospitals across India.

The Bank has committed an initial amount of Rs 100 crore under Parivartan in FY 21-22 for Covid-19 relief initiatives. In FY 20-21, the Bank contributed Rs 120 crore towards Covid-19 relief, as part of Parivartan.

To help improve the medical infrastructure across India, the Bank will do the following:

Set up 20 Oxygen plants across various hospitals in India

Set up three, 100-bed Covid care facilities

Create two Isolation centres

Provide medical equipment and supplies to more than 200 hospitals across the country

For setting up Oxygen plants and Covid care medical facilities, the Bank will work with the local administration to identify the hospitals across India.

Further, the Bank also plans to offer scholarships under ECSS (Education Crisis Scholarship Scheme) to students affected by the pandemic and provide monthly rations to close to 1.5 lakh individuals across villages.

“HDFC Bank believes that the community and organisations need to come together to battle the pandemic,” said Ms.AshimaBhat, Group Head – CSR, Business Finance and Strategy, Administration, and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank. “Our efforts are a small token of our commitment towards society. We believe in creating long term sustainable infrastructure under Parivartan and the initiatives outlined to help combat Covid-19 emanates from this ethos. We are working with our NGO partners and local administration to create the necessary medical infrastructure like Oxygen plants, medical equipment and Covid care facilities. Going forward, we will focus on critical areas like education and livelihood, particularly for families affected by Covid-19 and work on more such long term sustainable initiatives.”

Please share this news







