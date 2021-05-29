JK Group announces a comprehensive JK CARES program

Udaipur : Delhi based,industrial conglomerate JK Group, comprising of companies such as JK Tyre, JK Paper, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Fenner, JK Agri Genetics, Umang Dairy, PSRI Hospitaletc. has announced its initiative ‘JK CARES’, (Covid Assistance, Relief & Support)- acomprehensive Covid 19 relief package for the dependent family of deceased employee across the organization.

Chairman, Bharat Hari Singhania, said “Safety and wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance for us. As part of our value of “caring for people”, we have been extremely mindful of the need to provide extended support to the families of our beloved employees, who have unfortunately lost their lives. In case of any casualty of any of our employee, we will support the bereaved families on three fronts – financial support for the family by way of continuance of salary, education support for children and medical insurance for the family. All these support systems will be provided to the families for a number of years.

Under this relief initiative, the aim is to provide support to the affected families, in case of any casualty(ies) of the employee(s), due to Covid between April 2020 and until March 2022, thus covering both the waves of Covid 19.

Mr. Singhania further added that,“Although, any kind of financial support cannot compensate for the magnitude of the loss of our beloved colleague(s); but it is our hope that this support will help the families to regain their confidence anddignity; and charter their journey of success, again”

Driven by its core value of “Caring for People”; the group, which employs over 30000 people globally, firmly believes that its people and their families are the core of its strength and all the efforts are directed to protect each member of the JK Group against this deadly pandemic. To provide additional safety cover, the group has gone all out to ensure that all its employees and their families are vaccinated; and the vaccination program is being driven as Mission Critical in all locations of the group.

Please share this news







