HDFC Bank jumps on partnering with Volvo Car India

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1091.80, up by 20.90 points or 1.95% from its previous closing of Rs. 1070.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1069.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1095.00 and Rs. 1069.75 respectively. So far 413409 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1304.10 on 19-Dec-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 738.90 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1105.00 and Rs. 1053.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 598960.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.10%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 58.89% and 14.76% respectively.

Volvo Car India has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch Volvo Car Financial Services to enable buyers get easy finance for its vehicles. The service facilitates finance of up to 100 per cent of ex-showroom price of the car and offers convenient repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.