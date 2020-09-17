Al Ain Zoo welcomes its visitors on a daily basis, starting from the 17th of September

Al Ain : Al Ain Zoo receives its visitors of all age groups on a daily basis from 03:00 PM to 09:00 PM with exciting experiences and adventures, starting from the date of September 17, 2020, with the implementation of preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) as part of its integrated plan to strengthen preventive measures .

The zoo offers many educational and entertainment experiences for all family members, one of the most enjoyable experience is the giraffes feeding,Wings of the Sahara and Parrot show which provided under the supervision of Emirati cadres experienced in this field and many other.

On the other hand, Al Ain Safari offers its visitors a thrilling exploration experience amid the African wildlife surrounded by diverse animals that roam the vast spaces freely and without restrictions. All safari vehicles are equipped with the highest safety standards and precautionary measures through plastic insulators and sterilization process between rides to ensure a beautiful and exciting experience.

Also visitors can see the wonders of the desert, the treasures of knowledge and ancient national heritage it contains. In wandering the Centre’s sections, visitors can take a journey through the past and present to the future of the country, reveling in the joy of discovery as they reconsider their relationship with the environment via five exhibitions: the Sheikh Zayed Tribute Hall, the Abu Dhabi Desert Over Time, Abu Dhabi’s Living World, the People of the Desert, and Looking to the Future.

Visitors can book their tickets and view the experiences available through the website and smart phone application of the Al Ain Zoo, and though two ticket windows will be open, the zoo recommends that visitors take advantage of the electronic ticket-booking option as a part of implementing the precautionary measures.

Al Ain Zoo seeks to provide a variety of experiences for families and visitors of all ages, who wish to discover wildlife in the open air, the zoo hosts 4000 animals in an environment identical to their original habitats while adhering to intense safety measures to provide an opportunity for an integrated entertainment experience with distinguished educational value.