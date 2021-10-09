HDFC Bank, CSC launch festive treats for rural India

In a move to light up hearts in rural India during the festive season, HDFC Bank and Common Services Centers (CSC) have launched the Festive Treats 3.0 campaign with more than 10,000 offers.

With a near ten-fold increase from 2020, this year’s Festive Treats will have more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and easy EMIs.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

Please share this news







