Ashok Leyland’s arm ink pact with TVS SCS for establishing sustainable logistics network

Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary — Switch Mobility and the United Kingdom based developer of e-buses and light commercial vehicles, has inked a partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) for establishing a sustainable logistics network in the country.

Under the arrangement, TVS Supply Chain Solutions will operate 1,000 e-light commercial vehicles through their partners for its logistics operations provided by Switch Mobility. TVS Supply Chain Solutions has over two decades of experience in providing supply chain solutions across the globe through their fully integrated service offerings.

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship company in India, is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company’s products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles.

Please share this news







