GST Revenue collection for September, 2020

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 95,480 crore of which CGST is ₹ 17,741 crore, SGST is ₹ 23,131 crore, IGST is ₹ 47,484 crore (including ₹ 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹7,124 crore (including ₹ 788 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹ 21,260 crore to CGST and ₹ 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 39,001 crore for CGST and ₹ 40,128 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2020 as compared to September 2019 and for the full year.

 

 

Table: State-wise Collection till September, 2020*

State Code State Name    
Sep,19 Sep,20 Growth
1 Jammu and Kashmir 282 368 30%
2 Himachal Pradesh 609 653 7%
3 Punjab 1133 1194 5%
4 Chandigarh 157 141 -10%
5 Uttarakhand 1017 1065 5%
6 Haryana 4110 4712 15%
7 Delhi 3386 3146 -7%
8 Rajasthan 2253 2647 17%
9 Uttar Pradesh 5073 5075 0%
10 Bihar 986 996 1%
11 Sikkim 209 106 -49%
12 Arunachal Pradesh 44 35 -20%
13 Nagaland 21 29 43%
14 Manipur 42 34 -19%
15 Mizoram 29 17 -42%
16 Tripura 52 50 -3%
17 Meghalaya 106 100 -6%
18 Assam 848 912 8%
19 West Bengal 3255 3393 4%
20 Jharkhand 1509 1656 10%
21 Odisha 2015 2384 18%
22 Chattisgarh 1490 1841 24%
23 Madhya Pradesh 2087 2176 4%
24 Gujarat 5741 6090 6%
25 Daman and Diu 89 15 -83%
26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 125 225 79%
27 Maharastra 13579 13546 0%
29 Karnataka 6350 6050 -5%
30 Goa 311 240 -23%
31 Lakshadweep 2 1 -58%
32 Kerala 1393 1552 11%
33 Tamil Nadu 5616 6454 15%
34 Puducherry 149 148 -1%
35 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 19 2%
36 Telangana 2854 2796 -2%
37 Andhra Pradesh 1985 2141 8%
38 Ladakh 0 9 0%
97 Other Territory 132 110 -16%
99 Center Jurisdiction 35 121 247%
  Grand Total 69091 72250 5%

* Does not include GST on import of goods

