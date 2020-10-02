GST Revenue collection for September, 2020

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 95,480 crore of which CGST is ₹ 17,741 crore, SGST is ₹ 23,131 crore, IGST is ₹ 47,484 crore (including ₹ 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹7,124 crore (including ₹ 788 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹ 21,260 crore to CGST and ₹ 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 39,001 crore for CGST and ₹ 40,128 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2020 as compared to September 2019 and for the full year.

Table: State-wise Collection till September, 2020*

State Code State Name Sep,19 Sep,20 Growth 1 Jammu and Kashmir 282 368 30% 2 Himachal Pradesh 609 653 7% 3 Punjab 1133 1194 5% 4 Chandigarh 157 141 -10% 5 Uttarakhand 1017 1065 5% 6 Haryana 4110 4712 15% 7 Delhi 3386 3146 -7% 8 Rajasthan 2253 2647 17% 9 Uttar Pradesh 5073 5075 0% 10 Bihar 986 996 1% 11 Sikkim 209 106 -49% 12 Arunachal Pradesh 44 35 -20% 13 Nagaland 21 29 43% 14 Manipur 42 34 -19% 15 Mizoram 29 17 -42% 16 Tripura 52 50 -3% 17 Meghalaya 106 100 -6% 18 Assam 848 912 8% 19 West Bengal 3255 3393 4% 20 Jharkhand 1509 1656 10% 21 Odisha 2015 2384 18% 22 Chattisgarh 1490 1841 24% 23 Madhya Pradesh 2087 2176 4% 24 Gujarat 5741 6090 6% 25 Daman and Diu 89 15 -83% 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 125 225 79% 27 Maharastra 13579 13546 0% 29 Karnataka 6350 6050 -5% 30 Goa 311 240 -23% 31 Lakshadweep 2 1 -58% 32 Kerala 1393 1552 11% 33 Tamil Nadu 5616 6454 15% 34 Puducherry 149 148 -1% 35 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 19 2% 36 Telangana 2854 2796 -2% 37 Andhra Pradesh 1985 2141 8% 38 Ladakh 0 9 0% 97 Other Territory 132 110 -16% 99 Center Jurisdiction 35 121 247% Grand Total 69091 72250 5%

* Does not include GST on import of goods