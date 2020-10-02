GST Revenue collection for September, 2020

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 95,480 crore of which CGST is ₹ 17,741 crore, SGST is ₹ 23,131 crore, IGST is ₹ 47,484 crore (including ₹ 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹7,124 crore (including ₹ 788 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹ 21,260 crore to CGST and ₹ 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 39,001 crore for CGST and ₹ 40,128 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2020 as compared to September 2019 and for the full year.
Table: State-wise Collection till September, 2020*
|State Code
|State Name
|Sep,19
|Sep,20
|Growth
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|282
|368
|30%
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|609
|653
|7%
|3
|Punjab
|1133
|1194
|5%
|4
|Chandigarh
|157
|141
|-10%
|5
|Uttarakhand
|1017
|1065
|5%
|6
|Haryana
|4110
|4712
|15%
|7
|Delhi
|3386
|3146
|-7%
|8
|Rajasthan
|2253
|2647
|17%
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|5073
|5075
|0%
|10
|Bihar
|986
|996
|1%
|11
|Sikkim
|209
|106
|-49%
|12
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44
|35
|-20%
|13
|Nagaland
|21
|29
|43%
|14
|Manipur
|42
|34
|-19%
|15
|Mizoram
|29
|17
|-42%
|16
|Tripura
|52
|50
|-3%
|17
|Meghalaya
|106
|100
|-6%
|18
|Assam
|848
|912
|8%
|19
|West Bengal
|3255
|3393
|4%
|20
|Jharkhand
|1509
|1656
|10%
|21
|Odisha
|2015
|2384
|18%
|22
|Chattisgarh
|1490
|1841
|24%
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|2087
|2176
|4%
|24
|Gujarat
|5741
|6090
|6%
|25
|Daman and Diu
|89
|15
|-83%
|26
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|125
|225
|79%
|27
|Maharastra
|13579
|13546
|0%
|29
|Karnataka
|6350
|6050
|-5%
|30
|Goa
|311
|240
|-23%
|31
|Lakshadweep
|2
|1
|-58%
|32
|Kerala
|1393
|1552
|11%
|33
|Tamil Nadu
|5616
|6454
|15%
|34
|Puducherry
|149
|148
|-1%
|35
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|19
|19
|2%
|36
|Telangana
|2854
|2796
|-2%
|37
|Andhra Pradesh
|1985
|2141
|8%
|38
|Ladakh
|0
|9
|0%
|97
|Other Territory
|132
|110
|-16%
|99
|Center Jurisdiction
|35
|121
|247%
|Grand Total
|69091
|72250
|5%
* Does not include GST on import of goods