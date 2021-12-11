Growth of Indian Food Industry

The total agri-food exports has grown from US$ 36.18 billion in 2014-15 to US$ 38.32 billion in 2020-21 at a compounded annual growth rate of 0.96 per cent. The gross value added in food processing sector has grown from Rs 1.34 Lakh Crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 2.24 Lakh Crore in 2019-20 at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.8 per cent.
As per latest data released by M/o Statistics &Programme Implementation, through the Annual Survey of Industries (2018-19), the details of total output of manufacturing of the food products & beverages for the last three years, state-wise is shown in the Table below. Data on turnover is not indicated in the Annual Survey of Industries.
|Output of Food Products & Beverages Manufacturing Output (in Rs Crore)
|Sr. No
|State
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|1
|A & N Islands
|9.27
|13.16
|16.03
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|77373.79
|87265.90
|96068.39
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15256.80
|280.10
|295.12
|4
|Assam
|285.85
|15605.93
|16494.10
|5
|Bihar
|12739.40
|15150.12
|18067.90
|6
|Chandigarh
|332.89
|326.87
|561.11
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|14616.74
|14317.56
|18008.03
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|48.78
|185.18
|80.78
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1204.92
|1264.98
|1572.23
|10
|Delhi
|35690.16
|19992.30
|19243.36
|11
|Goa
|3139.04
|3203.57
|3679.79
|12
|Gujarat
|136474.67
|128483.24
|140898.69
|13
|Haryana
|56411.20
|55415.23
|88761.59
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|7614.17
|6327.49
|5864.56
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3724.14
|7078.98
|5703.57
|16
|Jharkhand
|3639.85
|4624.99
|4719.45
|17
|Karnataka
|84625.41
|94574.48
|93517.96
|18
|Kerala
|31061.91
|38591.62
|33941.19
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|45391.53
|68933.31
|68492.00
|20
|Maharashtra
|126925.14
|161807.09
|185566.71
|21
|Manipur
|59.36
|104.23
|129.30
|22
|Meghalaya
|414.02
|524.41
|564.09
|23
|Nagaland
|88.12
|108.53
|114.30
|24
|Odisha
|10335.59
|11107.29
|14436.68
|25
|Puducherry
|2319.29
|3117.54
|3051.87
|26
|Punjab
|46742.97
|48609.68
|47760.07
|27
|Rajasthan
|46921.27
|48570.75
|48810.65
|28
|Sikkim
|653.41
|662.72
|1102.98
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|92550.15
|100515.63
|90747.80
|30
|Telangana
|28760.95
|34167.95
|41542.07
|31
|Tripura
|486.07
|486.71
|617.66
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|129655.68
|130139.44
|142587.01
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11802.27
|16658.68
|15014.53
|34
|West Bengal
|67627.24
|68280.81
|68956.32
|All India
|1094982.05
|1186496.47
|1276987.89
|Source: Annual Survey of Industries 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19
This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today