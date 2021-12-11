Growth of Indian Food Industry

The total agri-food exports has grown from US$ 36.18 billion in 2014-15 to US$ 38.32 billion in 2020-21 at a compounded annual growth rate of 0.96 per cent. The gross value added in food processing sector has grown from Rs 1.34 Lakh Crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 2.24 Lakh Crore in 2019-20 at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.8 per cent.

As per latest data released by M/o Statistics &Programme Implementation, through the Annual Survey of Industries (2018-19), the details of total output of manufacturing of the food products & beverages for the last three years, state-wise is shown in the Table below. Data on turnover is not indicated in the Annual Survey of Industries.

Output of Food Products & Beverages Manufacturing Output (in Rs Crore) Sr. No State 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 1 A & N Islands 9.27 13.16 16.03 2 Andhra Pradesh 77373.79 87265.90 96068.39 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15256.80 280.10 295.12 4 Assam 285.85 15605.93 16494.10 5 Bihar 12739.40 15150.12 18067.90 6 Chandigarh 332.89 326.87 561.11 7 Chhattisgarh 14616.74 14317.56 18008.03 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 48.78 185.18 80.78 9 Daman & Diu 1204.92 1264.98 1572.23 10 Delhi 35690.16 19992.30 19243.36 11 Goa 3139.04 3203.57 3679.79 12 Gujarat 136474.67 128483.24 140898.69 13 Haryana 56411.20 55415.23 88761.59 14 Himachal Pradesh 7614.17 6327.49 5864.56 15 Jammu and Kashmir 3724.14 7078.98 5703.57 16 Jharkhand 3639.85 4624.99 4719.45 17 Karnataka 84625.41 94574.48 93517.96 18 Kerala 31061.91 38591.62 33941.19 19 Madhya Pradesh 45391.53 68933.31 68492.00 20 Maharashtra 126925.14 161807.09 185566.71 21 Manipur 59.36 104.23 129.30 22 Meghalaya 414.02 524.41 564.09 23 Nagaland 88.12 108.53 114.30 24 Odisha 10335.59 11107.29 14436.68 25 Puducherry 2319.29 3117.54 3051.87 26 Punjab 46742.97 48609.68 47760.07 27 Rajasthan 46921.27 48570.75 48810.65 28 Sikkim 653.41 662.72 1102.98 29 Tamil Nadu 92550.15 100515.63 90747.80 30 Telangana 28760.95 34167.95 41542.07 31 Tripura 486.07 486.71 617.66 32 Uttar Pradesh 129655.68 130139.44 142587.01 33 Uttarakhand 11802.27 16658.68 15014.53 34 West Bengal 67627.24 68280.81 68956.32 All India 1094982.05 1186496.47 1276987.89 Source: Annual Survey of Industries 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today