Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for ANDA 207577 (VeraRing). The company is evaluating further steps in relation to this product.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.