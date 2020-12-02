Government committed to the welfare of farmers and is always ready for dialogue –Narendra Singh Tomar

Shri. Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Commerce and Shri. Som Prakash, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industries interacted with the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab on 1st December, 2020 in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The Ministers again explained the benefits of Farm Reform Acts to the representatives of the Farmers’ Unions. Various issues related to Farm Reform Acts were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.

The Agriculture Minister cordially welcomed the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab and emphasized that the Government is fully committed towards the welfare of farmers and agriculture development is always on the top priority for Government of India. During the deliberations, the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister proposed to constitute an expert committee to put forth the issues of farmers so as to resolve them with mutual consent but the representative of the Farmers Union suggested that all the representatives will attend further round of discussions with the Government to resolve the matter amicably.

During the interaction, it has been suggested by the Government to the representatives of Farmers Union to identify the specific issues related to Farm Reform Acts and share with the Government on 02.12.2020 for consideration. These issues will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting to be held on 03.12.2020.

It was assured that the Government of India is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers’ welfare.