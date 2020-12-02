Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts: Yellow Message)

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past six hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 01st December 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 7.9° N and Long. 84.8°E, about 400 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 800 km east-southeast of Kanniyakumari (India).

It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50N and 9.00N, close to Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph. It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December.

Forecast track and intensity are given below:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 01.12.20/1730 7.9/84.8 60-70 gusting to 75 Cyclonic Storm 01.12.20/2330 8.1/84.2 65-75 gusting to 85 Cyclonic Storm 02.12.20/0530 8.3/83.4 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 02.12.20/1130 8.5/82.6 75-85 gusting to 95 Cyclonic Storm 02.12.20/1730 8.7/81.3 75-85 gusting to 95 Cyclonic Storm 03.12.20/0530 8.8/80.2 65-75 gusting to 85 Cyclonic Storm 03.12.20/1730 8.8/79.3 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 04.12.20/0530 8.6/78.2 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 04.12.20/1730 8.0/77.1 65-75 gusting to 85 Cyclonic Storm

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated Extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on 2 nd and 3 rd December, 2020 ; over south Kerala ( Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah ) on 3 rd December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamilnadu on 2 nd & 4 th December 2020 and south Kerala on 3 rd & 4 th December, 2020.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe & Karaikal and north Kerala on 2nd & 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on 4th December and isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamilnadu on 1st December, 2020.

Sub-Divisions 01 Dec 2020* 02 Dec 2020* 03 Dec 2020* 04 Dec 2020* South Tamilnadu Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places North Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy fall at isolated places South Kerala Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places North Kerala & Mahe Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places with heavy fall at isolated places South Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places Lakshadweep Rainfall at a few places Rainfall at most places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very falls at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very falls at isolated places

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 2 nd & 03 rd December and over Lakshadweep on 03 rd & 4 th December, 2020.



(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours.

It would gradually increase and becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, along & off Sri Lanka coast from morning to night of 2 nd December and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamilnadu coast ( Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts ) and south Kerala coast ( Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah districts ) from 2 nd December forenoon. It will gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from 2 nd December evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from evening of 3 rd December for subsequent 12 hours and decrease therafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3rd December morning for next 48 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea conditions is very rough to high over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast and the same will continue till night of 2 nd December and gradually improve thereafter.

It will be rough to very rough over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar & along & off south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coast on 2 nd and very rough to high on 3 rd and 4 th December.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 3rd – 4th December.

(iv) Fishermen warning

Total suspension of fishing operation during 1 st December to 4 th December over the areas as mentioned below.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal during 1 st December, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from 1 st to 3 rd December ; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from 2 nd to 4 th December, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3 rd to 4 th December.

Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast.

The system is under continuous surveillance and the concerned state governments are being informed regularly.

