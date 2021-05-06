Good Samaritans supplying medicines, food, ration for COVID hit households

Udaipur : Amid the stories of black marketting, stockpiling, there are stories showcasing acts of kindness to extend relief to thousands of families affected by the pandemic. While there are people who have started free food packet delivery services to households hit by the virus,there are also organisations that are providing help by distributing corona kits for those tested COVID positive.Individual volunteers too are offering their help by various means including blood and plasma donations.

Looking at the increasing demand for oxygen,a youth Mukesh Sharma has been offering free refills of oxygen cylinders at doorsteps. Anyone calling on his number can avail help by giving the empty cylinder which Sharma would return completely filled. The Brahman samaj in Udaipur is delivering food packets to home isolated covid patients. Narendra Paliwal, president Vipra Foundation said a team of 15 volunteers are working relentlessly to provide food packets to people at their homes and also to needy patients in hospitals. Sikh samaj has ordered for oxygen concentrator machines which are expected to arrive soon.

“Once the Machines are available, needy persons can take them from Gurdwara” said RavindraPal Singh Kappu, the spokesman. Muslim community is delivering free ration kitsto poor and needy persons . Zahiruddin Sakka of Life Progressive Society said many people are unemployed due to the pandemic and to ensure that no one suffers or starves,ration kits are being supplied at calls.

Narayan Seva Sansthan is providing a free kit to those who have tested COVID-positive.”Ours is a medicine kit which have pre-prescribed medicines. Individuals, Companies, Differently-abled, old/ senior citizens can approach us through the helpline number 9649499999.

The patients who have been home quarantined can share prescription slips and lab tested reports where the doctors mentioned medicines in Corona Kit will be provided free by NSS at their door step.Its applicable for callers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states of India to help needy and differently abled individuals and senior citizens especially those who are not able to venture out for any help” Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said.ve, NSS through their 24X7 toll-free number 18003091111 is serving differently abled who have any queries regarding COVID and nutrition intake.

