Experts advice people to be cautious from child trade rackets during pandemic

Udaipur : Not just the economy, social life too has been badly hit by the corona and a new challenge is posing before the police and society-child trading. The child rights department and the state adoption and resource agency has cautioned the public to remain aware of malicious messages spreading these days on social media regarding appeals to adopt children orphaned after their parents death due to corona.

“In one of the whatsapp groups, a message was shared wherein a woman appealed for adoption of two babies, one of them 3 days old and the other one six month old. The number was fake as no one received the calls but only was used for sending messages” Kamlesh Sharma, a social activist said.

“Every second or third day, similar messages are seen floating in groups, requesting help for orphaned children or looking for potential foster parents for their care” Sangya Joshi, an advocate said. Manan Chaturvedi, former president of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said people should come ahead to adopt kids who have been rendered homeless or orphaned due to the pandemic.

However, fake messages are floating on the social media wherein people are being asked to adopt babies. Manan said child selling rackets are active to take advantage of the crisis and hence people should resort to the right channel before going for adoption. One should immediately report to the Helpline or the Child Welfare Committee at the district level when such suspicious messages are received.

