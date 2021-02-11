Focus should be on education, employment and environment in the proposed state budget: Student Rights Activist Sunil Choudhary to Rajasthan Chief Minister



Student Rights Activist and the former JNVU Students’ Union President Sunil Choudhary has written to Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of the state of Rajasthan to make the Rajasthan budget 2021-22 youth and student centric.

Sunil Choudhary has requested the CM to lay special focus on three fields – education, environment and employment.

He has suggested that the Indian Constitution should be introduced as a compulsory subject in the curriculum of every college so as to enhance the youth’s awareness and understanding of the same. Sunil also proposed the setting up of district level Constitution parks with statues of figures like Doctor Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad. Apart from that, Sunil Choudhary has recommended the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi IT centers with computer labs in every college. For the health and personality development of students, Sunil has demanded an increase in expenditure relating to sports culture programmes like Scouts and Guides, NCC, NSS and other activities of personal growth.

He has also proposed that reform Sunil also requested to make stationery of backward caste students in every school and college available for free.

For the environment, Sunil Choudhary has proposed the setting up of water conservation clubs in every college. A suggestion regarding the introduction of a standard disaster management programme has also been made.

In the end, he has requested the government to concentrate on employment generation. As a big population of state is dependent on agriculture for their living, Sunil has requested for modern agriculture polices in order to create more employment opportunities in the state.

