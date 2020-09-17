Facilitating Collateral free Working Capital Loans upto Rs 10,000 Under PM SVANidhi

Consequent on the announcement of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, on June 01, 2020, launched ‘Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AmtaNirbharNidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi). It aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to about 50 lakh street vendors across the country. It provides for incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto Rs. 1,200 per annum on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors will be eligible for the next cycle of working capital loan with an enhanced limit.For the purpose of scheme administration, an end-to-end solution through an IT platform has been developed in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India. The loan processing under the Scheme has commenced on July 02, 2020.

State / Union Territory-wise number of loan applications received, sanctioned and disbursed,as on 14th September, 2020, is at Annexure.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE STATE-WISE DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED AND LOAN SANCTIONED UNDER PM SVANIDHI (AS ON 14-09-2020) State/UT No. Of applications received No. Of Loans sanctioned No. Of Loans disbursed 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 121 83 15 2 Andhra Pradesh 63076 17327 1728 3 Arunachal Pradesh 705 311 95 4 Assam 2822 208 12 5 Bihar 22166 4515 199 6 Chandigarh 504 264 102 7 Chattisgarh 7546 1955 660 8 D&NH and DD 763 259 53 9 Delhi 7920 990 74 10 Goa 316 152 10 11 Gujarat 90718 38410 1668 12 Haryana 16057 4559 337 13 Himachal Pradesh 1014 528 120 14 Jammu & Kashmir 536 28 2 15 Jharkhand 15833 7062 1104 16 Karnataka 37216 9788 1151 17 Kerala 7648 3593 1170 18 Ladakh 3 0 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 268942 160490 85004 20 Maharashtra 83301 15305 1345 21 Manipur 2596 501 85 22 Meghalaya 25 1 0 23 Mizoram 348 172 22 24 Nagaland 39 4 0 25 Odisha 21085 4750 622 26 Puducherry 937 78 6 27 Punjab 5034 1310 45 28 Rajasthan 28334 6773 499 29 Sikkim 4 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 36069 11272 1488 31 Telangana 216070 73249 4575 32 Tripura 1195 120 16 33 Uttarakhand 2887 844 104 34 Uttar Pradesh 216532 41757 2048 35 West Bengal 1401 177 3 TOTAL 1159763 406835 102616