Doctors boycott work after BTP legislator ‘slaps’ gynec in Sagwara gov hosp

Udaipur : BTP MLA Ramprasad Dindor allegedly abused and slapped a gynecologist , at the government hospital Sagwara in Dungarpur district on Tuesday, accusing him of demanding bribe from a patient coming for treatment. .Following the incident, the doctors protested and boycotted work for some hours. As situation grew tensed, Circle inspector from Sagwara police station went to the hospital and spoke to the doctors. An Fir was later registered and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile MLA Dindor refused to have slapped the doctor and said he only spoke for the public good and advised the latter to behave well with the patients.

According to the sources, a differently abled man Prabhu Nanama had complained to the MLA that the gynecologist Rohit Labana had demanded bribe for the delivery of his wife Anju at the government hospital. Dindor went to the hospital and asked the staff to call the doctor. When Labana went to meet the legislator, they had a heated arguement and in the spurt of the moment, the legislator slapped the doctor. As tension brew, the MLA went away while the doctors stopped their work and protested against the incident. On being informed, CI Ajay Singh reached the hospital and met the doctors’ delegation to know the truth.

“I have been getting frequent complaints of doctors demanding money from poor people in lieu of treatment at the govt hospital. When a physically disabled man complained that a doctor had demanded 5 thousand rupees for the delivery of his wife, i went to the hospital to know the truth. I only spoke for the public good and there was no intention of disrespecting the doctor.

I told him to behave well but i didn’t slap him” Dindor said. PMO Rajaram Meena said he was informed of the incident however, he did know about the boycott. ” We have registered a case against the MLA under sections 332, 353, 504, 506, 186 of the IPC and provisions for protection of healthcare personnels from violence, hurting, intimidation in discharge of duty within the premises of a healthcare facility” Ajay Singh Rao, CI Sagwara told Udaipur Kiran.

Please share this news







