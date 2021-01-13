IFFI unveils its Festival Kaleidoscope

International Film Festival of India has today announces the line-up of films for its Festival Kaleidoscope. The section will feature 12 films from across the world. The line-up consists of the following:
- We Still Have the Deep Black Night by Gustavo Galvão(Brazil, Germany)
- Window Boy Would also Like to Have a Submarine by Alex Piperno(Uruguay)
- Forgotten We’ll Be by Fernando Trueba(Colombia)
- Haifa Street by MohanadHayal(Iraq)
- Love Affair (s) by Emmanuel Mouret(French)
- Apples by Christos Nikou(Greece)
- Parthenon by Mantas Kvedaravičius(Lithuania)
- My Little Sister by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond(Switzerland)
- The Death of Cinema and My Father Too by Dani Rosenberg (Israel)
- The Big Hit by Emmanuel Courcol (France)
- Valley Of The Gods by Lech Majewski(Poland)
- Night of the Kings by Philippe Lacôte(France)
