IFFI unveils its Festival Kaleidoscope

International Film Festival of India has today announces the line-up of films for its Festival Kaleidoscope. The section will feature 12 films from across the world. The line-up consists of the following:

We Still Have the Deep Black Night by Gustavo Galvão(Brazil, Germany)

Window Boy Would also Like to Have a Submarine by Alex Piperno(Uruguay)

Forgotten We’ll Be by Fernando Trueba(Colombia)

Haifa Street by MohanadHayal(Iraq)

Love Affair (s) by Emmanuel Mouret(French)

Apples by Christos Nikou(Greece)

Parthenon by Mantas Kvedaravičius(Lithuania)

My Little Sister by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond(Switzerland)

The Death of Cinema and My Father Too by Dani Rosenberg (Israel)

The Big Hit by Emmanuel Courcol (France)

Valley Of The Gods by Lech Majewski(Poland)

Night of the Kings by Philippe Lacôte(France)

