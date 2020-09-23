Contribution of MSMEs in Economy

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) implements various schemes and programmes for promotion and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country. These include the schemes/programmes such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), A Scheme for Promoting Innovation, Rural Industry and Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE), Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP), Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Credit Linked Capital Subsidy – Technology Up-gradation Scheme (CLCS-TUS), Micro & Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH), etc.

Under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Government recently announced a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs. 20 Lakh crore for all the sections of the society including Industries and MSMEs. Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME sector in the country which include the following;

Rs 20,000 crore Subordinate Debt for MSMEs. Rs 3 lakh crores Collateral free Automatic Loans for business, including MSMEs. Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds. New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs. New Process of MSME Registration through ‘Udyam Registration’. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores, which will help MSMEs.

The Prime Minister has launched an online Portal “Champions” on 01.06.2020. The portal covers many aspects of e-governance including grievance redressal and handholding of MSMEs. Through the portal, 19,593 grievances have been redressed upto 17.09.2020.

The Government has notified Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 under MSMED Act. Under this policy, 25% of annual procurement by Central Ministries /Departments/Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) has to be made from Micro & Small enterprises. This includes 4% from MSEs owned by SC/STs and 3% from MSEs owned by Women entrepreneurs. 358 items are reserved for exclusive procurement from MSEs.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006 contains specific provisions to deal with cases of delayed payments of the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). Under the provisions of the Act, Micro & Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils (MSEFC) have been set up in the States/UTs. These Councils can be approached by the MSEs for resolution of delayed payment cases by way of conciliation and/or arbitration.

Ministry of MSME has launched SAMADHAAN portal to enable Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) to directly register their cases on the portal relating to delayed payments by Central Ministries / Departments/ CPSEs/ State Government & other buyers.

Ministry of MSME implements a scheme namely “Building Awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)”, to encourage registration of IPR by MSMEs. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to MSMEs on grant of IPR. During the FY 2019-20, Rs. 9.41 crore was released under the scheme.

This information was given by Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.