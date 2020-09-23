Factually Incorrect reporting by a section of the media

It has come to the notice of Election Commission of India that a section of the media has wrongly interpreted the statement made by CEC Sh Sunil Arora in his inaugural address at the International Webinar held in New Delhi on 21st September 2020.

Please note that the ECI press release issued at 1630hrs on 21.9.2020, specifically read “CEC mentioned that the Commission would take a decision within the next two to three days, on visiting Bihar. ”

All Media organisations who have based their stories quoting copy of ANI are requested to take note of official press release of ECI and correct the news items to read only about the ECI’s visit to be scheduled to State of Bihar in near future.

Please note that Commission’s schedule of visit to State of Bihar has no correlation with announcement of dates of Bihar Elections, as stated/ alluded by the ANI copy.