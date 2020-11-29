Passing out Parade – Autumn Term 2020 held at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

In a spectacular Passing out Parade (POP) held at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Saturday, 28 November 2020, 164 trainees comprising Midshipmen (99th INAC and INAC-NDA), Cadets of the Indian Navy (30th Naval Orientation Course Extended) and two International trainees from Sri Lanka Navy passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training.

The parade was reviewed by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff, who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review. Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Commandant, INA was the Conducting Officer.

The ‘President’s Gold Medal’ for the Indian Naval Academy B. Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Ankush Dwivedi. The ‘Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal’ for the Naval Orientation Course (Extended) was awarded to Cadet Cedric Cyril. The other medal winners were as follows: –

CNS Silver medal for INAC B. Tech Course -Midshipman Harshil Kerni FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B. Tech Course-Midshipman Jesin Alex FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (Extended) -Sub Lieutenant Shubharth Jain Commandant INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended)- Sub Lieutenant Khushal Yadav

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy’s Quarterdeck, in Slow March, to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – the poignant farewell tune played by Armed Forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff congratulated the cadets on parade for their impeccable turn out, smart drill and movements on parade. He reemphasised the Core values of Duty, Honour and Courage. The Reviewing Officer complimented the Instructors at INA for having moulded raw young boys into fine young officers.

The Reviewing Officer and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of the passing out trainees and congratulated them for their successful completion of the rigorous training. These officers will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields. Stringent precautionary measures instituted by the academy has helped in accomplishing the challenging goal of training about 800 cadets during COVID-19 and successful culmination of the Autumn Term 2020 at INA.