Coconut Theatre connects the World Theatre through

“Chai-Wai and Rangmanch – 2020” – The Show must go on!

Coconut Theatre has taken an ambitious and challenging project during this World-wide lockdown – “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020”. Daily one session has been organized with one Theatre Expert from India or other countries on Coconut Theatre Facebook Page at 6 PM Indian Standard Time i.e. Veteran Actors, Award Winning Playwrights & Directors, Make-up Specialist, Music Composers, Designers, Choreographers and Technicians share their Golden Experiences, also their personal life Inspiration which can be useful to any aspiring Theatre Student, Amateur Theatre Artists, Writers, Directors, Music Composers, Choreographer, Make-up Artists, Designers, Technicians and Theatre Groups and entire theatre fraternity. These sessions are open for all and no registration is required.

Due to Covid-19 and Worldwide lockdown, over all 2020 has been a devastated year for the entire world especially for the Theatre Industry which believes in live acts. These informative sessions keep the theatre audience entertained and because of that number of Theatre viewers are growing and have set an outstanding benchmark. In-spite of different time zones viewers prefer to watch these sessions LIVE. For an example, one gentleman from California, USA daily wakes up 5:00 AM daily just to attend our live sessions.

Because of its National and International reach a few International Theatre Experts approached Coconut Theatre to host their sessions on “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020”. All the speakers come from various cultures, age groups and being not convenient with online process have also accepted an invitation willingly for the online session. A Few senior Theatre Experts are 80+ years old still they are willingly ready to do the session.

A few Respected names such as, Padma Shri & Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Smt. Rita Ganguly, Shri Bansi Kaul, Shri Manoj Joshi, Smt. Neelam Mansingh, Shri Satish Alekar, Shri Dadi Pudumjee and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Smt. Dolly Ahluwalia, Prof. Ashok Bhagat, Shri Suresh Sharma (Director – National School of Drama), Shri Amod Bhatt, Smt. Anjana Puri, Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, Smt. Rohini Hattangady, Smt. Nadira Babbar, Smt. Himani Shivpuri have done their sessions.

Stalwart participants include Makarand Deshpande, Kewal Dhaliwal, Mahesh Dattani, K.K. Raina, Lillete Dubey, Rakesh Bedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Raghubir Yadav, Lubna Salim, Darshan Jariwala, Siddharth Randeria, Ila Arun, Aanjjan Srivastava, Alok Chatterjee, Salim Arif, Saif Hyder Hasan, Asif Ali Beg, Tiku Talsania, Sachin Khedekar, Sandip Soparrkar, Vijay Kenkre, Nina Kulkarni, Jayati Bhatia, Suchitra Pillai, Vipul Mehta, Jimit Trivedi, Rajoo Barot, Ramesh Talwar, Chandrkant Kulkarni many other senior Theatre experts.

Currently, Global Theatre Experts have been added to Coconut Theatre’s repertoire, seeing Writer-Director David Woods from Australia (22nd June), International Production Designer Neil Patel (Production Designer of Mughal-E-Azam The Musical) (23rd June) from USA, Megan Furniss – Playwright from South Africa (24th June), Actor-Director Glenn Hayden from Australia (25th June), Writer, Actor, Director Jessica Litwak from Californina, USA, Writer-Director Ana Cândida Carneiro from the USA (27th June), Three Times Tony Award Winner Scott Pask from USA (28th June), Actor & Director Motshabi Tyelele from South Africa and World Renowned Writer-Director Jeff Baron from the USA (30th June).

Upcoming sessions from 1st July 2020, Theatre legends Mr.M.S.Sathyu and Mr.Prasanna, Mr.Balwant Thakur, Ms.Nina Tiwama, Theatre and Bollywood Actress Sonali Kulkarni, Theatre & Bollywood Actors Sharman Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Kapoor and Adil Hussain, Singer and Actress Pallavi MD, Music Director Kuldeep Singh, Eminent Writer Ranjit Kapoor & Saumya Joshi, Famous Actor Sumeet Raghavan, Waman Kendre (Ex-Director – National School of Drama), Director Parvez Akhtar, Popular Actresses Apara Mehta & Bharati Achrekar and on-going.

Indian Theatre Industry has minimal support from the audience, corporates and other bodies compare to Bollywood, Sports, Music and other Digital Entertainment Platforms but this rising IP which has showcased a phenomenal results during this pandemic. Indian and International Theatre Fraternity appreciated the initiative and series of sessions.

“The objective is to connect entire Theatre Fraternity LOCALLY & GLOBALLY be on one platform to emphasize avenue of learning also to build a career. Our vision is to achieve

100+ sessions before 31st July 2020. This archive will be available shortly on Coconut Theatre YouTube Channel with no cost.” Shared by Mr. Rashmin Majithia – Managing Director (Coconut Media Box LLP.)