Coal India trades in green on supplying 8.61 million tonnes Fuel to power sector in August

Coal India is currently trading at Rs. 166.70, up by 0.70 points or 0.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 166.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 166.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 169.10 and Rs. 165.45 respectively. So far 546672 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 170.00 on 23-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 109.50 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 170.00 and Rs. 153.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 102732.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.13%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.17% and 5.69% respectively.

Coal India (CIL) has supplied 8.61 million tonnes Fuel to the power sector in August i.e. rose by 11%. The development assumes significance in the wake of thermal power plants in the country grappling with coal shortage. Coal India which accounts for 80 per cent of the country’s coal output had supplied 34.64 million tonnes (MT) of coal in August last fiscal. Fuel supply by CIL in the April-August period of the current fiscal increased by 27.2 per cent to 205.90 MT over 161.87 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal India is the world’s largest coal mining company. It also produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications.

