Childline prevents 2 child marriages in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The vigilant team of Chittorgarh Child Line was successful in preventing two minor girls marriage in Dungla police station limits. The child line coordinator Bhupendra Singh got information that two minor girls, who were sisters, were to be married off on 26 and 27th April.

The childline team and Dungla SHO Sangram Singh verified the information and found it to be true. As per the documents the girls were found to be 14 and 12years old. The teens and their parents were produced before the SDM and the officer warned the family not to get the girls married off until they attain the legal age of marriage.



