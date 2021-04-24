2 arrested with 106 kilogram illegal poppy husk in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The Chittorgarh district police has arrested 2 youths and seized from their possession 106 kilograms of doda chura during a nakabandi near Aamliya ka Kheda village under Mangalwad police station limits on Friday.

Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said under the ongoing campaign to curb narcotics smuggling in the area, the Mangalwad police team led by SHO Vikram SIngh had laid a checkpost on the Jalkhedi-Aamliya ka Kheda road.

Theysaw a whitecar approaching towards the check post however, the driver tried to speed away instead of stopping when signalled to halt. The team chased the car which lost balance and went turtle some meters ahead. The police found 7 bags inside the car which had 106kilograms of doda chura.

The driver Deepak Menariya (24) and his companion Ramlal Kharol (21) could not give a satisfactory reply when asked about the narcotics substance. A case has been registered against both the accused under sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act while the car and the contraband has been seized.

