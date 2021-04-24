Brahmakumaris dedicate 500-bed Covid centre for public at Abu road

‘Free meals for patients, staff ‘

Udaipur : A 500-bed Covid treatment and isolation centre has become operational at the Mansarovar campus of the Brahma Kumaris in Kivarli, Abu Road. In view of the rising number of covid cases, and to facilitate the treatment of the patients, the Brahma Kumaris have offered the facility to the Sirohi district administration.The Brahma Kumaris had earlier given two other buildings, in Taleti, to the local authorities for use as Covid centres, but with the increasing number of patients, the larger Mansarovar campus has been made available for the purpose.

Currently, 74 patients are receiving treatment at the campus, with 50 of them on an oxygen support system.A team of four doctors and 26 paramedical staff is working round the clock in shifts at the Covid centre to take care of the patients.

The six-storey building at the campus can accommodate 800 beds and is equipped with all the necessary furniture and sanitary facilities required for the patients. The Brahma Kumaris are providing three meals a day to the patients and the medical staff at the campus, while the medical facilities, including medicines and oxygen, are being provided by the district administration. Sirohi collector Bhagwati Prasad, Mount Abu Subdivisional officer Abhishek Surana and the Abu Road Tehsildar had inspected the Mansarovar campus a few days ago to see the facilities available there.

The Mansarovar campus has already been used as a Covid treatment centre for nearly a year, starting in March 2020, and a large number of Covid patients have stayed at the campus, which had a patient recovery rate of 99 per cent last year. Ramswarup Johar, Tehsildar of Abu Road, said: “This is an excellent place for treatment of Covid patients. Last year too the Brahma Kumaris had given it to us. The institution has again offered it to us at a critical time at our request.”