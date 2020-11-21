Centre rushes High Level Teams to 4 States; contemplating for others too

The Union Government has rushed four high level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. The teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up. The Centre is also contemplating sending high level multidisciplinary teams to other States/UTs that are reporting a rise in the COVID-19 positive cases.

The Union Government has advised the State/UT governments to adopt aggressive and widespread testing to ensure that the missed out and undetected positive COVID-19 cases are promptly identified for timely and effective tracing, containment and subsequent treatment.

India has tested total of 12,95,91,786 samples, as on date. More than 10L tests (10,83,397) were conducted in the past 24 hours. High levels of widespread testing have ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory. The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.95% today, less than the 7% mark. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low Positivity rate.

34 States/UTs are performing more than 140 Tests/Day/Million population, the figure advised by WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19” for comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases.

20 States/UTs are reporting a cumulative Positivity rate lower than the national average (6.95%).

In the last 24 hours, 45,882 persons were found to be infected with COVID. India’s present active caseload of 4,43,794 comprises 4.93% of India’s Total Positive Cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark.

Ten States/UTs account for 78.2% of the total active caseload. Maharashtra leads the tally with 18.19% of the share.

28 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, as on date.

India has registered 44,807 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 84,28,409. The Recovery Rate has improved to 93.60% today. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 79,84,615.

78.02% of the new recovered cases is contributed by ten States/UTs.

With 6,860 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries followed by Delhi with 6,685 daily recoveries. Maharashtra reported 5,860 new recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 77.20% of the new cases.

Delhi reported 7,546 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,722 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,535 daily cases yesterday.

81.85% of the 584 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs.

26.32% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 154 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 93 while West Bengal reported 53 new deaths.