Central Bank of India along with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. Donated Raincoats to Covid-19 warriors The Maharashtra Police

Since the outbreak of COVID – 19 the entire world has been driven to the safety of their homes. However, the Maharashtra Police being the frontline fighters have been on the roads every single day ensuring essential services are not interrupted. Their bravado knows no bounds.

We salute these heroes, and in an attempt to express our appreciation Central Bank of India in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd donated 1000 Raincoats to the Maharashtra Police. With the onset of brutal monsoons, we hope these raincoats will help to protect them.

In an event organized on the 18th Aug 2020, at Central Bank Of India Central Office MD& CEO of the Bank ShriPallavMohapatra along with ED Shri B S Shekhawat, ED ShriAlokSrivastava and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance President and Country Head SmtAlpana Singh greeted IPS & DCP of Mumbai Zone 1 ShriSangramsinhNishandar and other senior officials of the Maharashtra Police graced the occasion.

Applauding the good work put in by Maharashtra Police CBI MD & CEO ShriPallavMohapatra said “The efforts put in by our police force is second to none, we are Thankful for all the risks they take often at a personal cost in serving the public. Our small contribution is an attempt to express our gratitude to the unwavering hard work of the Maharashtra Police”